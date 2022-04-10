Macron challenged by far right as French vote for president

PARIS (AP) — Voters are queuing up across France for the first round of the country’s presidential election. Up to 48 million French voters will be choosing among 12 candidates. French President Emmanuel Macron, a centrist, is seeking a second five-year term but is facing a strong challenge from far-right leader Marine Le Pen amid the soaring costs of food, fuel and heating. Unless one candidate gets more than half the nationwide vote, a presidential runoff between the top two vote-getters will take place on April 24. With war raging on the European Union’s eastern border, this French presidential election has significant international implications. Macron is the only front-runner who fully supports the NATO alliance.