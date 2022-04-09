Exploding with flavor? Bomb squad called to chip factory

A bomb squad was called to a chip factory — and not because it was exploding with flavor, but because a worker found a grenade on the production line.

While working the night shift at a chip factory in Auckland, New Zealand, Richard Teurekura found what turned out to be a Mills bomb — the name for a British hand grenade — in the “potato reception area,” which is where potatoes are unloaded from delivery trucks on a conveyor belt into the factory, Stuff reports.

Richard plucked it from the belt and discovered, thankfully, that it wasn’t an actual grenade but the training version of it ,which contained no explosives.

The grenade is now with police who are conducting an investigation. However, the factory manager, Roland Spitaels, is hoping to get it back and display it in the factory’s trophy room.

“It made for a more interesting night than we normally have,” he said.