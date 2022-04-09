Biscuit calorie check leads to Texas teen’s arrest

A Wichita Falls, Texas teen is in custody on drug and gun charges after an investigator from the Drug Enforcement Division of the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office walked up to the drive-thru menu to “check the calorie count of a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit” because the lobby was closed.

Donovan Meadows, 17, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of marijuana less than two ounces and unlawful possession of a firearm after an investigator smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from a car in the drive-thru, according to an affidavit obtained by KFDX/KJTL.

Authorities reportedly pulled the car over as it was exiting the drive-thru. When the investigator asked the driver, later identified as Meadows, how much marijuana was in the car, Meadows replied, “this much” and handed authorities a joint that was still burning.

Authorities then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle, at which time Meadows let authorities know there may be a gun in the car, because his sister had a license to carry.

Authorities found a black Glock underneath the driver’s seat of the car, according to the affidavit.