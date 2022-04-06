Search in Progress for Missing Snowboarder

MOUNT HOOD, ORE. – On April 5, 2022 around 9:30 p.m., the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office received information of a missing snowboarder at Mt. Hood Meadows. The missing subject, identified as Ryan Mather, 30 years old, of Aloha, was reported overdue by his girlfriend at that time. Mather had been snowboarding at Mt. Hood Meadows during the day and had failed to return to his residence.

Mather’s vehicle was located at Mt. Hood Meadows prompting personnel from the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, Hood River Crag Rats and Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Patrol to initiate an immediate search for Mather. Overnight operations to locate Mather were not successful.

Search operations on April 6, 2022 will focus on areas around the Shooting Star Express chair lift, which was Mather’s last reported location as of late morning on April 5, 2022, and includes access to some back country areas.

Personnel from the Hood River Crag Rats, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, Mt. Hood Meadows, Portland Mountain Rescue, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Air National Guard are assisting with search operations. Additional information will be reported as it becomes available.