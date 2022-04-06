City, County sued over converting hotel to permanent housing

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — The City of Kirkland and King County are being sued over the county’s plan to convert a Kirkland hotel to a permanent supportive housing site for people experiencing long-term homelessness. The Seattle Times reports a group of Kirkland residents and parents whose children attend schools near La Quinta Inn & Suites allege in the lawsuit that city and county officials didn’t hold public meetings that were required before King County bought the site in March. Because of that, the group says the decision to house the site at the La Quinta location should be voided. Spokespeople for King County and the King County Council said attorneys are reviewing the lawsuit.