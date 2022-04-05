Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine’s streets

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of numerous civilians in Ukraine. European allies were united in outrage but appeared split on how to respond. Poland angrily singled out France and Germany for not taking more strident action and urged Europe to quickly wean itself off Russian energy. Berlin said it would take a longer-term approach. U.S. President Joe Biden called them war crimes, but not genocide and promised more economic sanctions. Germany and France expelled dozens of diplomats suggesting they were spies.