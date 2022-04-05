Klickitat County Emergency Notification System Vendor Change

KLICKITAT COUNTY –Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management announced that an updated Emergency Notification System (ENS) vendor is now available to all residents, replacing the previous system. The ENS is a free service that allows individuals to receive notifications sent from local authorities to stay informed on potentially hazardous situations involving natural and manmade disasters, and other emergencies.

The switch to a new vendor allows residents to receive alerts via phone, text and email, and answer poll questions that will give Klickitat County officials critical information during emergency situations.

Individuals who have previously signed up for emergency notification have been automatically enrolled in the updated system and do not need to sign up again, but are encouraged to review and update their information in the new platform to ensure accuracy.

Residents and travelers to Klickitat County who were not previously signed up for emergency notification should sign up for free at https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/login.action?pa=klickitatco, or use the “Emergency Info, Sign up for Alerts” link on the Klickitat County Website to receive timely and actionable emergency alerts via email, text or voice message. They can also identify when and how they are alerted and communicated with before, during, and after emergencies.

“The new Emergency Notification System strengthens Klickitat County officials’ ability to communicate with residents when it matters most,” said Frank Hewey, Emergency Management Program Coordinator, This service allows for critical communication with the public and provides individuals with the information needed to stay safe or take precautions during hazardous or emergency situations.

The Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management will have a booth at the upcoming Goldendale Home and Garden Show at the Klickitat County Fairgrounds May 6th through the 8th, 2022, giving community members the opportunity to create, or review and update their Emergency Notification account with the assistance of department staff and volunteers.

Community members are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts and input or update their information and notification preferences today at https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/login.action?pa=klickitatco, or through the Klickitat County website.

Sign up for Emergency Notifications through our website

Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management https://www.klickitatcounty.org/249/Emergency-Management