Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento police have announced an arrest connected with the shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen others in the heart of California’s capital city as multiple shooters fired more than 100 rounds and people ran for their lives. Authorities say Dandrae Martin, 26, was booked Monday as a “related suspect” on assault and firearms charges, but not on homicide-related counts. Detectives and SWAT team members found one handgun during searches of three homes in the area. The arrest came as the six people killed were identified in Sunday’s shooting that occurred near the state Capitol.