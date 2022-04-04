Hungary’s pro-Putin PM Orban claims victory in national vote

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Prime Minister Viktor Orban has declared victory in Sunday’s national elections, claiming a mandate for a fourth term as a still incomplete vote count gives a strong lead for his right-wing party. In a 10-minute speech to Fidesz party officials and supporters in Budapest, Orban addressed a crowd cheering “Viktor!” and declared it was a “huge victory” for his party. While votes are still being tallied, it appears clear that the question is not whether Orban’s Fidesz party will take the election, but by how much. With 91% of votes counted, it appears possible that Fidesz will win another constitutional majority. The contest had been expected be the closest since Orban took power in 2010.