Argentines mourn Falklands fallen on war’s anniversary

President Alberto Fernández has reiterated Argentina’s claim to the Falklands Islands while commemorating the troops who fell in the failed attempt to reclaim them. Fernández said that the islands his country knows at the Malvinas “were, are and will be Argentine.” Memorials were held across the South American nation Saturday on the 40th anniversary of the start of the war with Great Britain. The loss led to the downfall of Argentina’s then-military dictatorship. The conflict took the lives of 649 Argentines and 255 British soldiers.