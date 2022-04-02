MCFR Life Saving Award Presentation

From the MId-Columbia Fire & Rescue Facebook Page:

Life Saving Award Presentation

In the last Fire District Board of Directors meeting (March, 2022), multiple lifesaving awards were given to recognize heroic effort and success of recent incidents. MCFR crews train and dedicate their careers to such moments, and we are very proud to celebrate this success. For the following incident, the victim was even in attendance to show his gratitude and appreciation. (This information is used with permission from the victim)

On August 24, 2021, at approximately 2114 hours a sixty-six-year-old adult male was riding his bicycle along the Riverfront Trail with a group of other cyclists in the area of 5000 Discovery Center Drive. He was witnessed by others crashing and falling over on his bike and was found to be in cardiac arrest when the other cyclists approached him. The riders started CPR immediately and activated the emergency medical system by calling 9-1-1.

At 1708 hours, Medic-21, Medic-22, Engine-21, and Chief-24 were dispatched to the emergency scene. Medic-21 arrived at 1714 hours with other crews close behind. The crew found their patient to be in cardiac arrest with CPR in progress by bystanders. The ambulance crew’s assessment revealed the patient to be pulseless and apneic. MCFR crews took over CPR and began implementing Advanced Cardiac Life Support measures.

Crew members administered one defibrillation, one round of Epinephrine, applied the Chest Compression Device, packaged, and moved the patient into the medic unit, all in quick order. Once placed in the medic unit the patient was assessed for a pulse. Upon follow-up assessment, the patient was found to have a rapid heart rate with a pulse whereby the Chest Compression Device was discontinued. Shortly thereafter, the patient opened his eyes, looked around and began to breathe on his own. The Patient was transported to the MCMC ER Code 3 (Emergency lights on and siren used). The ambulance crew provided continued treatment and care throughout transport to the hospital. Upon arrival to their destination, crews transferred patient care to the hospital staff.

The gentleman on that day received bystander CPR, EMS intervention, transportation to the local hospital and referred for cardiology follow-up. This system is referred to as the chain of survival. The patient survived and is leading a normal and productive life.

Each person involved received a certificate of award and a commemorative coin for this “code” save.Local Bystanders: John Moyer, Ursula Moyer, Sue Yocum.

Wasco County 911 Dispatchers: Mariah Veracruz, Lauran Brown.

MCFR Members: Division Chief Fred Coleman, Captain Nick Ryan, Lt. Curt Mason, Firefighter/Paramedic Uriel Barrios-Gonzales, Firefighter/Paramedic Erik Wright, and Firefighter/Paramedic Pete Thalhofer.

We are very proud of this high functioning team’s success. You have proven that what you have dedicated your careers to do, saves lives!