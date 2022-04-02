Federal tax probe into Biden’s son, Hunter, moves forward

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal grand jury has heard testimony in recent months about Hunter Biden’s income and payments he received while serving on the board of a Ukraine energy company. That’s according to two people familiar with the probe. It remains unclear whether he might be charged, but the grand jury activity makes clear that a federal tax investigation into President Joe Biden’s son that began in 2018 remains active as prosecutors continue to examine foreign payments and other aspects of his finances. A lawyer for Hunter Biden did not return messages seeking comment.