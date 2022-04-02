Fatal Crash on Hwy 126W-Lane County

On Tuesday, April 01, 2022, at approximately 10:08 PM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a report of two- vehicle collision on Highway 126W near milepost 46.

Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound Black Chrysler 300, operated by Kristi Rose (54) of Veneta, left its lane of travel and collided head-on into a White Ford Explorer, operated by Linda Coy (54) of Eugene.

Rose and her passenger, James Esch (74) of Veneta, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased. Coy sustained serious injuries and transported to the hospital.

State Route 126W was closed for approximately 5 hours following the crash while Oregon State Police completed a Traffic Collision Reconstruction of the incident.

OSP was assisted by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.