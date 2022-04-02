60 year old woman missing in The Dalles

From the City of The Dalles Facebook Page:

Have you seen me? The Dalles Police Department is attempting to locate and check the welfare of Darlene Escobar who has been reported as missing. Mrs. Escobar is a 60 year old Hispanic female, approximately 5′ tall, 200 lbs, brown eyes with brown/grey hair. Mrs. Escobar does not drive and will most likely be on foot. Mrs. Escobar suffers from mental illness and has not taken her medicine for some time. If anyone has information regarding Darlene Escobar, please call The Dalles Police Department non-emergency line at (541) 296-2233.