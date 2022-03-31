7 hurt in Arkansas tornado; storms move into Deep South

Severe storms that included at least two tornadoes injured several people, damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines in Arkansas, Missouri and Texas overnight before moving to the Deep South. No deaths have been reported from the storms. A tornado that struck Springdale, Arkansas, and the adjoining town of Johnson about 4 a.m. injured seven people, two critically, said Washington County, Arkansas, Emergency Management Director John Luther. Later Wednesday, storms were moving across Mississippi, and appeared to have produced multiple tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. The Mississippi Senate suspended its work as weather sirens blared during a tornado watch in downtown Jackson.