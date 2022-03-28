Wyden Statement on Biden Billionaire Minimum Income Tax

Washington, D.C.— Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement on President Biden’s Billionaire Minimum Income Tax.

“President Biden has put forward a solid proposal that would ensure billionaires pay taxes every year, just like my Billionaires Income Tax. There’s no way to fix our broken tax code without getting at the problem of billionaires avoiding taxes for decades, if not indefinitely. While there are differences between the president’s proposal and the Billionaires Income Tax, we’re rowing in the same direction. I look forward to working with President Biden and my colleagues to move these reforms forward.”

