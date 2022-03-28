Woman gets bullied on TikTok for telling husband’s mistress he died

If your partner of 10 years died and you found out they were cheating on you, would you tell the other person?

One woman on TikTok, identified as Bridgette Davis, has found herself in the center of a big controversy for telling her late husband Peter’s mistress that he’d died in 2018. Bridgette didn’t explain how she obtained the other woman’s contact information.

“I can’t believe this,” the mistress texted back. “I can’t, I’m losing it. I can’t do this again. He promised me.”

The mistress also asked if she can “go to where he was buried,” to which Bridgette replied, “No.”

Apparently, TikTokers are on the side of the mistress here, with some accusing Davis of taunting the mistress by informing her of the death and then not letting her say her goodbyes.

When people told Davis she should tell the mistress where her husband is buried so she can visit, she clarified in a comment, “He is in an urn in my bedroom” and had to make a video proving it. Awkward.

Others lambasted Davies for being unfairly mean, with one commenter stating, “She lost a love too. He wrecked your relationship, not her.”

The wife responded, “Uhhhh yes, so his WIFE and the one burying him and taking care of his young daughters should be kind to a girl he knew for 3 months.”

The comments caused one user to remark, “Sounds like lots of these commenters are mistresses to me.” Others joked Davis should have just let the mistress think she was ghosted by her husband — pun intended.

Davies promised she won’t take down her story despite the negative attention it received and has since shared additional context about what happened to her account.