Man admits to lacing his sister’s “magical” wedding cake with marijuana: “It was good fun”

Everyone got baked eating this wedding cake — or should we say weeding cake.

The New York Post reports that 29-year-old Alvaro Rodriguez spiked one tier of his sister’s six-layer “magical” wedding cake with marijuana, which had the predictable result. He documented the guests at the Santiago, Chile nuptials absolutely losing their minds and shared the video to TikTok, which racked up over 14 million views.

“It was good fun,” he told his local media. “The funniest reaction was my aunt. I remember her back hurt, and two hours after eating cake, her pain disappeared and she was up dancing like a teenager.”

“Everyone was made aware of it, and after the cake was cut, we made sure it was kept apart from the others and served only to adults,” Rodriguez clarified, and insisted children were not allowed to eat the cake. Apparently the bride herself wanted a the spiked cake after having a good experience with “magic brownies.”

“The effect was very funny, so when she asked to have a bit for her wedding I didn’t think twice,” Rodriguez said, adding he spent over 20 hours working on the masterpiece. When it came to creating the “magical” layer, he said he spent about two hours on it, but that it was overall “pretty easy.”

“I just infused it with the butter from the day before, and once the brownie set, I put it with the other levels with chocolate ganache, and voilà,” said Rodriguez.

Marijuana is decriminalized in Chile.

(Linked TikTok contains uncensored profanity.)