Ride Shares asking for fuel surcharges

NEW YORK (AP) — With fuel prices approaching $5 a gallon at some New York City gas stations, drivers for Uber and Lyft are calling on the ride-hailing companies to place surcharges on trips to help ease the rising cost of keeping for-hire cars and taxis on the road. Taxi drivers will soon be more widely listed on Uber’s app, and some rallied Friday morning at a New York City gas station to call on the Taxi and Limousine Commission to put in place an emergency $0.75 fuel surcharge on Uber, Lyft and all taxi trips.