Microsoft gives up on seeking $20 million in NC incentives

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Microsoft Corp. won’t seek taxpayer-funded economic incentives valued at about $20 million related to two announced job expansions in 2019 in North Carolina. The company wrote the state’s Economic Investment Committee this month requesting the grant agreements be terminated. According to WRAL-TV, the company said it wasn’t “willing to share” employee data that would prove they met job-creation requirements for the Job Development Investment Grants. Microsoft announced in October 2019 that it would create 430 jobs in Charlotte. Microsoft unveiled plans less than two months later for 500 new jobs in Morrisville. Microsoft’s letter said it has more than 2,500 full-time employees in North Carolina.