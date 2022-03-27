HRPD: How to protect from gas thefts

How to protect from gas thefts:

Police departments around the country have been advising drivers to take measures to protect their cars from gas theft. The Everett Police Department and the Hoquiam Police Department in Washington suggest drivers take precautionary steps, such as purchasing a locking gas cap and parking in a visible, well-lit area.

AAA has had so many inquiries about gas theft, it has put together a list of advice for avoiding it, according to Andrew Gross, public relations manager for AAA National.

Tips include parking in your garage if you have one, and when out, park in well-lit places with high foot traffic, or if possible, in a fenced-in lot or parking garage.

If you suspect your tank has been drilled — judging by the smell or puddles of gas near the tank — take your vehicle to a trusted repair facility as soon as possible, AAA advises.

Thank You,

HRPD