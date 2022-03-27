Florida man survives 3-story fall in music store burglary; bloody trail leads to his arrest

A Clearwater, Florida man is facing a burglary charge for allegedly breaking in into a Sam Ash Music store, though he’s lucky to be alive after surviving a three-story fall in the process.

He probably would’ve gotten away with it too — if he didn’t leave a trail of blood that led police right to him.

The man allegedly entered the building through a window near the roof and walked a perimeter ledge around the building. He then lost his balance and fell three stories, striking a lamp post and a guitar display on the way down, according to police reports obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.

The suspect then used an amplifier to break through a glass door and leave the building, leaving a trail of blood that connected him to the incident via DNA analysis, according to court documents.

Police reviewed videos from five different Ring camera surveillance systems, which showed a vehicle driving around the area that resembled the suspect’s 2009 four-door, silver Kia Spectra.

The suspect was arrested March 10 and released two days later on $10,000 bail.