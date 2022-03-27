Better out than in: Brazilian singer hospitalized after holding farts in

A Brazilian singer was hospitalized after holding in her farts.

Viviane de Queiroz Pereira, better known by her stage name Pocah, shared a series of videos of herself in the hospital and revealed that she had suffered severe abdomen pain, Newshub reported. Turns out that the cause was from simply not allowing herself to let it rip in front of her partner.

“I woke up at 5:30 a.m. with severe stomach pains and ended up in the hospital,” she explained. “But that’s it, guys. I’m now fine. Just an accumulation of trapped farts.”

“Girls, don’t be ashamed to fart in front of your guy,” Pocah said. “Because what’s really embarrassing is not letting your guy sleep because you’re in discomfort, going to hospital with your guy, and the diagnosis being ‘trapped farts’.

“From now on, I’m letting them rip, guys,” she concluded.