Florida men figure out of way of getting cheap gas…of course, it’s illegal

Four Florida men came up with a creative way of cutting their gasoline costs, but ended up paying for it in the long run.

The suspects found a way of changing the pulsator — a device inside the gas pump that regulates the flow of fuel, Ned Bowman, president of the Florida Petroleum Marketers Association, said, according to WFLA. “So they’re able to change the price of the fuel down to a nickel or a penny to the gallon and fill the back of their trucks up – their bladders or spare tanks – with fuel that’s basically free.”

The men were caught after one was allegedly caught trying to access the inner electronic parts of a fuel pump on March 12. They said surveillance video showed him and another man attempting to put something inside one of the fuel pumps.

An inspection of the pump by the department showed there was a a fuel pulsar manipulation device inside of it.

When they searched the suspect’s car, they claim they found a key chain with a remote that could control the manipulation device, as well as keys used to open up gas pumps.

The men face felony charges, including unauthorized access to electronic equipment and criminal mischief.

“Anytime that we’re seeing a theft like this or actual fraud, we have a zero tolerance,” Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried tells WFLA, warning, that if you’re thinking if doing something like this, “we’re going to catch you.”