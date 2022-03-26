And the shot goes to: Oscars bingo cards could make the night more interesting…or a lot shorter

Good Morning America has created some Oscars Bingo Cards to make Sunday night’s competition more interactive.

With boxes like “a big selfie is taken,” “one or more hosts have a wardrobe change” and “Meryl Streep is mentioned,” the idea is that you’d place a chip on your particular board when each occurrence happens.

However, if a person was so inclined on Sunday night — and not that we’re condoning it — one could conceivably use the same choices to play an Oscars drinking game.

In this hypothetical, a player would imbibe, say, each time “a winner gets played off” — meaning their speech is interrupted by music. “Winner gets a standing ovation” could also prove a common prompt to bend the elbow, and between those and “a winner cries,” it could lead to a very early night…and a regrettable morning after.