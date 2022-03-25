Wyden Calls on Justice Clarence Thomas to Recuse Himself from Cases Related to January 6th and the 2024 Election

Washington, D.C. – Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., issued the following statement calling on Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from any cases related to the January 6th investigation and, if former President Donald Trump runs again, the 2024 election:

“In light of new reporting from numerous outlets, Justice Thomas’ conduct on the Supreme Court looks increasingly corrupt.

“Judges are obligated to recuse themselves when their participation in a case would create even the appearance of a conflict of interest. A person with an ounce of commonsense could see that bar is met here.

“Justice Thomas participated in cases related to Donald Trump’s efforts to rig and then overturn the 2020 election, while his wife was pushing to do the same. He was the lone dissent in a case that could have denied the January 6th Committee records pertaining to the same plot his wife supported.

“At the bare minimum, Justice Thomas needs to recuse himself from any case related to the January 6th investigation, and should Donald Trump run again, any case related to the 2024 election.”

A web version of this release is here.