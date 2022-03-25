Klebes to be new City Manager for The Dalles

The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays announced that the City Council has hired Matthew Klebes as the new City Manager.

Mays said he is excited for the next chapter under Klebes.

Klebes is currently the Wasco County Administrative Services Director, overseeing Qlife, and is the Enterprise Zone Manager for the City and County.

Klebes said he was very excited to return to the City. Klebes first day will be May 16, 2022. There will be an interim City Manager to bridge the gab from the April 15, 2022 retirement of current City Manger Julie Krueger and Klebes first day.