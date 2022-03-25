Biden pledges new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chem weapons

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden says after meeting with NATO and G-7 leaders that more aid is being sent to Ukraine and that a chemical attack by Russia “would trigger a response in kind.” He said nothing further about what that might mean, but U.S. officials said there’s no change in America’s position of sending no troops into Ukraine. Biden spoke Thursday in Brussels. Earlier, the leaders heard an impassioned plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more military aid to defend his country from Russia’s invasion. But he’s not getting all that he’s asking.