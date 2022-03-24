Takeaways: Joy, tears, culture wars dominate Jackson hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s not just Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson who is being watched as she makes history as the first Black woman to be considered for the job. Senators are also being studied for the way they are handling this milestone moment. Some say they are overcome with “joy,” as Cory Booker of New Jersey described it. Others led by Sen. Josh Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz quizzed the Harvard-educated judge on issues of race and crime. At one point, the judge stifled tears. Wednesday is Day Three of the landmark Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for President Joe Biden’s nominee.