Suit: Third grader thrown across room by school worker

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by the mother of a third grader says a Multnomah Education Service District worker inflicted illegal corporal punishment by throwing the student with disabilities across a room. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the complaint says Tiria Jones’ 9-year-old son, who has autism, had attended Four Creeks School for five days when the incident occurred on Sept. 7, 2021. The complaint was filed March 14 in Multnomah County Circuit Court. The lawsuit says her son suffered bruises. The suit seeks $700,000 in damages. Multnomah Education Service District spokesperson Laura Conroy called the allegations “deeply concerning” but declined to comment on pending litigation.