Oregon studded tire season ends Thursday, March 31

Spring is here and it’s time to take off the studded tires. Oregon drivers have until Thursday, March 31 to remove them.

“Drivers are encouraged to not wait until the March 31 deadline to remove their studded tires, especially if they aren’t driving in the mountain passes between now and then” said Luci Moore, State Maintenance and Operations Engineer.

While studded tires are allowed in Oregon from Nov. 1 through March 31, there are other good alternatives that cause less damage to roads, including other types of traction tires and newer chains that are much easier to use. A 2014 study concluded studded tires cause about $8.5 million in damage each year to state highways.

Drivers with studded tires on their vehicles after the March 31 deadline can be charged by law enforcement with a Class C traffic violation.

ODOT maintenance crews continue to monitor highways and weather forecasts and remove any late-season snow or ice as soon as possible. Whenever you travel, plan for the weather. After March 31, use other types of traction tires or chains if needed, or postpone your travel until conditions change for the better.