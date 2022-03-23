Pigs show bear who’s boss

Two pigs fought off a bear that jumped into their pen in New Milford, Connecticut.

The pigs’ owner, Kevin David, caught the incident on his Ring video camera, which he then sent to ABC affiliate WTNH, saying, “They’re fine…They’re some heavy pigs and we’re pretty sure that bear is still a cub.”

David said the pigs’ names are Hammy and Mary. Hammy was the one that fought off the bear. He also believes the bear may not have been trying to attack the pigs, but was actually trying to go after what the pig was digging for.