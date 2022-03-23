Movie fans pick Dune as Best Picture; Want Oscar gold for Andrew Garfield and Kristen Stewart in new poll

Movie fans in a new poll have determined that Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune should take home this year’s Academy Award for Best Picture.

Fandango’s streaming service Vudu quizzed everyday folks as to whom they think should go home with Sunday night’s biggest prizes, and the sci-fi epic came out on top, with 27% of the votes — far outpacing the 11% who thought the leading contender The Power of the Dog should win.

Thirteen percent preferred Steven Spielberg‘s movie musical West Side Story.

Dune was also the fans’ pick for Best Adapted Screenplay, based as it is on Frank Herbert‘s seminal 1965 sci-fi epic.

On the acting side it was closer: 24% said Andrew Garfield should win Best Actor for tick, tick…BOOM!, but 23% tapped Will Smith for King Richard, tying with Benedict Cumberbatch for Power of the Dog.

As for Best Actress, 28% of viewers voted Kristen Stewart be crowned for playing Princess Diana in Spencer. By comparison, 24% wanted to see Nicole Kidman win for Being the Ricardos, and 22% preferred Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Voters in the poll also tapped J.K. Simmons in Being the Ricardos and Kirsten Dunst in The Power of the Dog, respectively, in the Best Supporting Actor and Actress category.

While they didn’t choose West Side Story for Best Picture, voters in Vudu’s poll wanted to see Steven Spielberg hoist the Best Director trophy for the musical. Encanto was their choice for Best Animated Feature, and its tune “Dos Oruguitas,” by Lin-Manuel Miranda, outranked Billie Eilish‘s title track from No Time to Die as Best Song.

See how close the viewers’ votes come to the official ones when the 94th Annual Academy Awards airs Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.