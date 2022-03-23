Lost teeth, come and get your lost teeth

A British restaurant is trying to track down the owner of an interesting lost and found item — a pair of teeth.

The Barclay Pizza & Prosecco, located in Royton, Oldham, England, is in possession of someone’s gnashers, and they are hoping to return them to their rightful owner.

“We get a lot of things left behind after a night in the barclay,” the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post. “We’ve had house keys, phones, even a single shoe (she must have hopped home) but this is a new one- So if you have lost your teeth… YES TEETH!! Give us a call, we’ve kept them safe for you.”

They added, “Ps. It must have been a cracking night.”

Attached to the post was a picture of the teeth, which the staff placed in a plastic baggie labeled “Teeth,” with Saturday’s date.

No word yet on whether the owner has come forward.