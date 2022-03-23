Jackson pushes back at GOP critics, defends judicial record

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson forcefully defended her record as a federal judge Tuesday, pushing back on Republican assertions that she would be soft on crime and declaring she would rule as an “independent jurist” if confirmed as the first Black woman on the high court. In what one senator described as “a trial by ordeal,” Jackson attempted to answer GOP concerns and also highlight the empathetic style that she has frequently described. Several Republicans used their questioning to try to brand Jackson and Democrats as soft on crime, an emerging theme in GOP midterm election campaigns.