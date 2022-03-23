He’s got her back(side)

A British woman is looking for a man whose name she had tattooed on her butt a decade ago during a girls holiday in Magaluf, a resort town on the Spanish island of Majorca.

Kaylie Williams, 32, got the tat after a night of drinking with friends when they bumped into a group of guys who were on a stag weekend together.

One of the men offered to pay for her to get his name tattooed on her rear. The next day, Kaylie woke to find “Daniel Forde” — the name of the man who paid for the $32 tattoo — tattooed on her left butt cheek, according to WalesOnline.

Forde returned home to Wales the day after and Williams hasn’t seen him since. Now, after 10 years and absolutely no desire to get rid of the “Daniel Forde” ink, Williams has decided to search him out on social media, noting, “10 years on, I am thinking I should try and find him, it is his name on my bum after all.”

“We have a Daniel Forde, but I do not know if it is -a- Daniel Forde or -the- Daniel Forde. I am waiting for him to open the message,” Williams says. “It will be good to to get back in contact with him just to see if he remembers. If I do manage to find him, I have no idea what I will say to him. Maybe I will offer him his money back for paying for the tattoo. Who knows.”