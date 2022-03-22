Jackson pledges to decide cases ‘without fear or favor’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Ketanji Brown is pledging to defend the Constitution and decide cases “without fear or favor” if she is confirmed to the Supreme Court. She delivered a brief opening statement Monday at her Senate confirmation hearing. Things will get more pointed Tuesday when she takes her first questions from senators, including several firmly opposed to her. She is the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court. Jackson says she is “humbled and honored” by her historic nomination. Barring a significant misstep, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of margins intend to wrap up her confirmation before Easter.