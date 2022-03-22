Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south

BEIJING (AP) — A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board has crashed in southern China in the country’s worst air disaster in nearly a decade. The Civil Aviation Administration of China says the crash occurred Monday near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. China Eastern’s flight No. 5735 had been traveling at around 30,000 feet when suddenly, just after 2:20 p.m., the plane entered a deep dive. The data suggests the plane crashed within a minute and a half of whatever went wrong. Chicago-based Boeing Co. said it was aware of the initial reports of the crash and was “working to gather more information.” Boeing stock dropped 3.6% in heavy trading Monday.