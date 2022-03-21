Magician makes $2,700 disappear from Texas Walmart

Police are searching for a man who allegedly used sleight of hand to con cashiers at a Walmart in Seguin, Texas out of money.

The man “quick-changed” the cashiers, according to a post on the Seguin’s Police Department’s Facebook page. That’s a technique that involves using large bills to pay for inexpensive items, leading to cashiers counting out a high number of bills in return. The thief then counts the bills back to the cashier while surreptitiously pocketing some of the change. He then claims he’s been shorted by the employee.

“Penn & Teller — watch out. Seguin has their very own magician on the rise,” the department wrote on Monday. “On January 10 and February 12, Seguin’s next David Blaine made a stop at Walmart for a quick magic show. Sadly, only he knew about the performance.”

The sneaky Houdini has apparently taken his act on the road, according to a Thursday update that reveals he’s also been spotted at retails stores in Georgia, Tennessee, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia, using the same scam.

The department included photos of the suspect, dubbing him a “fashionista” and asking residents to report any leads.

“If you recognize this individual or have any further information regarding this incident, please contact Det. Schramm at 830-379-2123 so he can book him…for his next magic performance, of course.”