Fatal Crash on Hwy 18-Lincoln County

On Friday, March 18th, 2022, at approximately 5:59 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle collision which occurred on Highway 18 near milepost 7.

Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford F250 pickup, operated by Daniel Toriz (29) of Salem, struck a black Ford Focus, operated by Erin Nash (34) of Lincoln City, as it pulled out of a parking lot directly in front of him. It is believed Nash was attempting to turn left and drive westbound on Hwy 18.

Nash as extricated from her vehicle and transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. She sustained fatal injuries and was later pronounced deceased. Toriz, and his two passengers, Juan Toriz Villafan (34) of Salem and a juvenile male, were not injured in the crash.

Hwy 18 was closed for over 3 hours while the collision was investigated.

OSP as assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln City Police Department, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue and ODOT Incident Response.