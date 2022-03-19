Don’t help Russia’s invasion, Biden tells China’s Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face by video, President Joe Biden has laid out to China’s Xi Jinping the consequences China would face if it provides military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But he did not appear to receive any assurances in return. The White House said that in the Friday call Biden underscored to Xi the “implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia.” China’s Foreign Ministry deplored “conflict and confrontation” as “not in anyone’s interest.” But it assigned no blame to Russia and gave no indication of next steps.