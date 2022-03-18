Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Russian forces largely bogged down outside major cities in Ukraine have turned to shelling them from a distance, including dozens of confirmed attacks on hospitals and health facilities during the war now in its fourth week. The World Health Organization’s director-general said Thursday that the organization had verified 43 such attacks, with 12 people killed and 34 injured. Officials said a Russian airstrike just before dawn killed 21 people and destroyed a school and community center in Merefa, near the northeast city of Kharkiv.