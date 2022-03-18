Oregon hires first anti-poaching special prosecutor

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Justice has hired a special prosecutor dedicated to locating, investigating, and prosecuting poachers. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the new position comes as the state has seen a spike in the unsolved illegal killing of deer, elk and wolves. Jay Hall was hired last month to be the new assistant attorney general dedicated to enforcing anti-poaching laws and providing expertise and resources to local law enforcement for poaching investigations and prosecutions. Previously he prosecuted major crimes for the Lane County district attorney’s office and developed expertise in using state racketeering laws against organized poaching rings.