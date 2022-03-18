Lawsuit filed against Vancouver, police over fatal shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The family of a man police shot and killed during a purported drug investigation plans to sue the Vancouver Police Department and the Washington Department of Corrections. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports 43-year-old Carlos Hunter died after four law enforcement officers stopped his SUV to execute a search. Officers used a stun gun on him four times and shot him 16 times. The three Vancouver Police Department officers and one state corrections officer told investigators Hunter had reached for a gun. The lawsuit says questions whether Hunter reached for it. The city of Vancouver, the Vancouver Police Department and the Washington Department of Corrections weren’t immediately available for comment.