Construction on 7th & Hostetler to begin 3/21

Crestline Construction Company will be resuming construction of waterline installation on Hostetler Street, Monday March 21, 2022. Construction will resume at 7th Street & Hostetler, progressing to & across 6th & Hostetler. Construction hours are anticipated Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Road closures and detours/flagging with up to 20 minute delays are to be expected throughout the duration of this project.

Construction & road closures/detours will be segmental as construction progresses along Hostetler St. The first segment will be from 7th street to 6th street with work zone safety advisories in place. Construction work is anticipated to conclude by Friday May 27th, 2022. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes, using caution while navigating these segments of construction for the safety of everyone involved as we work to improve your utility resource.