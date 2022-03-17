Thornton Wilder celebrated on 125th anniversary of his birth

NEW YORK (AP) — Playwright and author Thornton Wilder is being honored in multiple ways during 2022, with new productions of his plays, the first-ever staging of an unfinished script and new editions of his works being published to mark the 125th anniversary of his birth. A highlight of the anniversary year will be the release of a new short documentary film, “Thornton Wilder: It’s Time,” on April 27 as part of an evening celebrating the author at Lincoln Center Theater. Wilder’s play “The Skin of Our Teeth” is being revived on Broadway this spring and opens April 25.