EPA adds Braford Island to the Superfund list

PORTLAND, Ore. – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adds a portion of Bradford Island, which lies within the Bonneville Lock & Dam complex and is operated by Portland District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to the National Priorities List.

The section on the northeastern side of Bradford Island is not in a public area and was formerly used as a landfill, pistol range and sandblast area. A portion of this section of the island has been set aside to be managed as a wildlife habitat, while the remaining area is currently used for industrial purposes. The NPL is a list of sites across the country which are the highest priority for Superfund cleanup.

“By adding Bradford Island to the National Priorities List, EPA brings its expertise to work with USACE to ensure this area is cleaned up and made safe for fish, wildlife and workers,” said Col. Michael Helton, Portland District commander. “We remain focused on cleaning the site as we look forward to working with EPA on the project.”

USACE will remain the lead federal agency as it works with other agencies including the EPA, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Washington Department of Ecology, tribal nations, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine the best course of remedial action to restore the site to environmentally acceptable levels. USACE officials look forward to working with EPA in getting the project across the finish line and completion of the remedy.

Since discovery of contaminants, USACE has engaged in investigation and removal actions under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act. USACE continues to make progress in the cleanup of historical releases and addressing source control at the site. In 2007, USACE removed 65 tons of sediment from a 0.83-acre area along the shoreline of Bradford Island. USACE suctioned and filtered 2.2 million gallons of water and sediment from the river bottom to remove contaminants. Currently, USACE is collecting additional data to revise the upland feasibility study and to advance the river feasibility study.