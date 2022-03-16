Oregon & Washington State win at NIT Tournament

Harmon scores 19 to carry Oregon over Utah St. 83-72 in NIT

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — De’Vion Harmon posted 19 points as Oregon got past Utah State 83-72 in the first round of the NIT. Steven Ashworth led the Aggies on Tuesday night with 20 points.

Roberts leads Washington State past Santa Clara 63-50 in NIT

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tyrell Roberts had 23 points as Washington State beat Santa Clara 63-50 in the NIT first round. Josip Vrankic led the Broncos on Tuesday night with 19 points and nine rebounds.