2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt, suspect dead

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies were shot south of Tacoma, Washington, and taken to a hospital for treatment. News outlets reported that a suspect was killed during the event. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter just after 12 p.m. Tuesday that heavy police activity was happening near the community of Spanaway. The News Tribune reports the shooting happened when a SWAT team tried to arrest someone for investigation of a felony assault and that the suspect was fatally shot. Sheriff’s department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said one deputy was being treated for a serious injury and is expected to survive while the other deputy was listed in critical condition.