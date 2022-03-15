“Legal tampering period” dealing begins

UNDATED (AP) — Let the dealing begin — if mostly unofficial. The NFL’s “legal tampering period” in free agency began Monday with a slew of deals even as many teams released veterans to clear salary cap space before the league’s business year begins Wednesday. Among those on the move will be linebacker Haason Reddick, from Carolina to Philadelphia; guard Laken Tomlinson from San Francisco to the New York Jets; running back Chase Edmonds from Arizona to Miami; tackle Rodger Saffold from Tennessee to Buffalo; and quarterback Mitch Trubisky from Buffalo to Pittsburgh — with many more switches to come.

Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job following Roethlisberger’s retirement in January.

In other NFL developments:

— The San Francisco 49ers made their first big move of free agency, agreeing with former Kansas City cornerback Charvarius Ward on a three-year contract. A person familiar with the deal confirmed it on anonymity because the deal can’t be signed until the start of the new league year on Wednesday. ESPN first reported the agreement and said it could be worth up to $42 million with $26.7 million guaranteed. The contract with Ward gives San Francisco needed help in the secondary.

— Former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones has agreed to a three-year deal with the Denver Broncos. The deal is reportedly worth $30 million with $20 million in guarantees.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars added three starters around quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Receiver Christian Kirk, former All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and tight end Evan Engram agreed to sign with Jacksonville. They also agreed to bring in Atlanta linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and New York Jets defensive tackle Folorunso “Foley” Fatukasi. It’s a five-man free-agent class that could be key to the team’s turnaround.

— The Cleveland Browns released five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry in a cost-cutting move. He was due to make $15 million in 2022. The Browns wanted to restructure his contract but couldn’t strike a deal. The 29-year-old is now a free agent and will likely land with a contender.

— Left tackle Joseph Noteboom has agreed to a three-year deal to stay with the Los Angeles Rams and is nearly certain to be the Rams’ starting left tackle next season if Whitworth retires as expected.

— The Bengals reached contract agreements with Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa and offensive lineman Ted Karras, formerly of the New England Patriots. The Bengals went right after their biggest area of need, protectors for quarterback Joe Burrow, who led Cincinnati to the AFC title despite being sacked consistently, including seven times in the Super Bowl loss to the Rams.

— The Green Bay Packers signed outside linebacker Preston Smith to a contract extension and released outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner, creating about $19 million in cap savings for the Packers.

— The Patriots are bringing back veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer for a two-year deal, safety Devin McCourty for a one-year deal and special teams captain 37-year-old Matt Slater will also be back.

— Dolphins pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah has agreed to a four-year contract that could be worth $65 million, and running back Chase Edmonds has agreed to a two-year, $12.6 million deal. The Dolphins also agreed with Miami native Teddy Bridgewater to become Tua Tagovailoa’s backup at quarterback.

— The Buffalo Bills shuffled their offensive line by releasing Daryl Williams and signing free agent Rodger Saffold to a one-year contract. Center Mitch Morse is staying in place, after agreeing to a two-year contract extension which locks up the seventh-year player through the 2024 season.

— The Chargers will send two draft picks to the Chicago Bears for premier edge rusher Khalil Mack and have agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million contract with cornerback J.C. Jackson that includes $40 million guaranteed. WR Mike Williams was re-signed to a three-year contract, avoiding the use of the franchise tag. The $60 million deal has a $14 million cap number for 2022. The Chargers also reached deals with defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson.

— Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent safety Quandre Diggs. NFL Network reports the deal is three years and worth up to $40 million. Defensive tackle Al Woods is also returning to the Seahawks. Cornerback Sidney Jones gets a one- year deal.

— The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back James Conner on a three-year deal, rewarding the running back for a stellar 2021 season that included a franchise record 18 total touchdowns, 752 yards rushing and 375 yards receiving.

— The Panthers released cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive end Morgan Fox in salary cap moves to save the team more than $6.5 million, opening more money for their potential pursuit of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with free-agent safety Xavier Woods. The 26-year-old Woods is coming off the best season of his five-year career, recording 108 tackles and three interceptions in 17 starts for the Minnesota Vikings.

— A person familiar with the deals says the Tennessee Titans are keeping center Ben Jones in the middle of their offensive line and are adding Seattle offensive lineman Jamarco Jones. Ben Jones agreed Monday to a two-year deal worth $14 million with Jamarco Jones also agreeing to terms.

— A person familiar with the situation says the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with starting safety Tracy Walker and backup quarterback Tim Boyle. The Lions say they signed four of their free agents, retaining linebackers Alex Anzalone and Shaun Dion Hamilton along with safeties C.J. Moore and Jalen Elliott.

— The Minnesota Vikings have tendered a contract offer to restricted free agent kicker Greg Joseph. Joseph received the right-of-first-refusal tender. That’s a one-year, $2.433 million deal that gives the Vikings the chance to match any offer sheet he were to sign with another club

— The New York Jets have re-signed All-Pro kick returner Braxton Berrios to a two-year, $12 million deal and includes $7 million fully guaranteed. Former 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson was signed to a three-year contract.